Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Are Expecting Their Second Child, AB de Villiers Reveals Triggering Social Media Speculation

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has let the cat out of the bag for former India captain Virat Kohli missing the first two Tests against England, by revealing that his one-time Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and his wife actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

"Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (are) expecting their second child, so Virat Kohli is spending his time with his family," AB De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel. Married on December 11, 2017, Virat and Anushka had their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021.