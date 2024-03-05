Many have claimed 'Bastar' to be a propaganda film like 'The Kerala Story'. When Vipul was asked if 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is a propaganda film. To which he said, ''76 jawans were killed or not? They were killed. There was a local news report that 8 infants were snatched from their mother's hands and thrown into the fire. They were burnt alive. All the media publications printed that there were celebrations at the JNU when 76 CRPF jawans were killed. So, when we are telling these true facts, what's the whitewash here? We are neither taking names of any political party nor we have spoken about any political leader throughout the film. So, whom are we trying to whitewash? The second thing is if that is the allegation then it's a very weak argument because you are not able to confront the argument with truth. Show me that these 76 jawans were not dead. I will say that it's a propaganda film.''