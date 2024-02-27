Violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan: Grammy Win An Unforgettable Memory

"We created a drop box so every composition, every thing was put on that drop box. After the composition was run, we played layers and layers and layers, so everything was mixed. It was so beautiful that the whole thing came (together) because in the beginning, there was only one line and after that everything was added one after the other...

"When you hear the music, it's so beautiful. It all sounds like we were in one studio, seating and playing against each other. It sounds like that now but it was actually played in different parts, from different parts of the globe. So, that's the power of 'Shakti' I think," he said.