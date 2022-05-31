Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil Starrer Earns Over Rs 200 Crore Even Before Release

'Vikram,' a film starring actor Kamal Haasan, will be released on June 3. Even before it is released in theatres, the film has amassed nearly Rs 200 crore in box-office returns. The movie's satellite and over-the-top (OTT) rights in many languages were reportedly sold for record rates, according to trade reports.

The pre-release box-office of the movie is the highest of Haasan's career. 'Vikram,' directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit theatres on June 3. In addition to Haasan, the film stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, took to Twitter to share the news about the pre-release box-office collection that 'Vikram' earned.

#Vikram / #VikramHitlist - Highest Pre-release Business for #KamalHaasan



More than ₹ 200 Crs+ including Satellite and OTT in Multiple Languages.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 30, 2022

The action-thriller is being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The supporting cast includes actors Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Harish Uthaman, and Arjun Das, with Suriya appearing in a cameo role. The film's music was composed by music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

It will clash at the box-office with 'Major' and 'Samrat Prithviraj'.