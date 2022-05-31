Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil Starrer Earns Over Rs 200 Crore Even Before Release

Vikram, starring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, grossed over Rs 200 crore via satellite and over-the-top (OTT) rights. The movie, directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kangaraj will be released in theatres on June 3.

Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil Starrer Earns Over Rs 200 Crore Even Before Release
Vikram Poster Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 4:42 pm

'Vikram,' a film starring actor Kamal Haasan, will be released on June 3. Even before it is released in theatres, the film has amassed nearly Rs 200 crore in box-office returns. The movie's satellite and over-the-top (OTT) rights in many languages were reportedly sold for record rates, according to trade reports.

The pre-release box-office of the movie is the highest of Haasan's career. 'Vikram,' directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit theatres on June 3. In addition to Haasan, the film stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, took to Twitter to share the news about the pre-release box-office collection that 'Vikram' earned.

The action-thriller is being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The supporting cast includes actors Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Harish Uthaman, and Arjun Das, with Suriya appearing in a cameo role. The film's music was composed by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. 

It will clash at the box-office with 'Major' and 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kamal Haasan Vijay Sethupathi Fahadh Faasil Vikram Movie Action Thriller Tamil Movie Upcoming Tamil Movie Tamil Cinema Kamal Haasan Vijay Sethupathi Fahadh Faasil Suriya Chennai Madras India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

This Is Where The Beatles Stayed In Uttarakhand, And Now It's In Ruins: The Decaying Story Of '84 Kutia'

This Is Where The Beatles Stayed In Uttarakhand, And Now It's In Ruins: The Decaying Story Of '84 Kutia'

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat