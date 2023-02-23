Vikas Khanna: Kunal Kapur Inspired Me To Be The Face Of TV

Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna talked about his bond with chef Kunal Kapur and shared how he has guided him professionally and motivated him to become the face of TV and go beyond being a restaurant chef.

Both chefs share a friendly bond and have appeared as judges in seasons 2 and 3 of the cooking-based reality show 'MasterChef India'. As Kunal returned as a guest judge on the show, Vikas talked about their camaraderie.

He said: "I never understood television because I am only a restaurant chef, but when I had to face it, chef Kunal Kapur's guidance was crucial. I could only do this because he always steered and supported me. He has good business acumen and so when it comes to matters which need his words of wisdom, he is only a call away."
 

The chef further said how two different people have been his support system in his personal and professional life. "In my personal life, it is always Ranveer (Brar, YouTube's favourite celebrity chef), but in my professional life, it is Kunal who has been my constant," he concluded.

'MasterChef India' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

