Jasmine and Siddharth have finally said, "I do". They seemingly had a Christian wedding. Jasmine shared glimpses of her big day on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram stories, the newlywed shared the first picture after exchanging wedding vows with Sid. The pic was taken inside a car and Jasmine and Sid were seen holding each other's hand and the new bride was flaunting her wedding ring. In another candid pic, the couple was seen all smiles. Jasmine wore a gorgeous white gown while Sid chose a bottle green coat, white shirt and a pair of black trousers for the wedding.