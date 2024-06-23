Business tycoon Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth Mallya, who was engaged to his girlfriend Jasmine, finally tied the knot. Recently, Sid, 37, took to social media to announce that their ‘Wedding week has commenced.’ Siddharth and Jasmine got engaged on Halloween last year.
Jasmine and Siddharth have finally said, "I do". They seemingly had a Christian wedding. Jasmine shared glimpses of her big day on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram stories, the newlywed shared the first picture after exchanging wedding vows with Sid. The pic was taken inside a car and Jasmine and Sid were seen holding each other's hand and the new bride was flaunting her wedding ring. In another candid pic, the couple was seen all smiles. Jasmine wore a gorgeous white gown while Sid chose a bottle green coat, white shirt and a pair of black trousers for the wedding.
Have a look at the wedding pics of Siddharth and Jasmine.
Ahead of the wedding, Siddharth took to social media to announce his wedding with Jasmine. He shared a picture with his would-be wife and wrote, “Wedding week has commenced….❤️ #wedding #ily''. In the pic, the couple was seen posing behind a frame with lots of roses. Siddharth was seen in a white tuxedo with a pair of pink pants while Jasmine opted for a cute floral dress. Jasmine was adorably resting her head on Siddharth's shoulder.
Siddharth proposed to Jasmine, on Halloween 2023. He went down on one knee to propose to her. Siddharth shared the pics on his Instagram handle and wrote, ''Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa 🎃❤️💍(thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)''.
For the unversed, Siddharth Mallya was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in London and the UAE. He did his education from Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London, and also enrolled in the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He appeared in a few films.