Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vignesh Shivan Shares First Pictures Of Wedding With Nayanthara

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara tied the knot in Chennai on June 9.

Vignesh Shivan Shares First Pictures Of Wedding With Nayanthara
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Instagram/@WikkiOfficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 3:33 pm

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared the first pictures of his wedding with actress Nayanthara. The couple tied the knot in Mahabalipuram today (June 9). Their wedding was attended by celebrities from across the country

The celebrity power couple wedded in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram. Exclusive Twitter Event Pages were created for fans to get live updates from the wedding. Superstars Rajnikanth and Shah Rukh Khan were also seen attending the ceremony. 

Related stories

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan To Invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister To Their Wedding

Ajith Kumar To Collaborate With Director Vignesh Shivan

The couple began dating when they worked together on the director's second film, 'Naanum Rowdydhaan'. The film, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, was a box office success. In the meantime, they have just taken on the role of producers. The actress made their engagement official in August 2021 stating that they had gotten engaged earlier that year. 

The newly-wedded couple’s film 'Koozhangal', or 'Pebbles', has been selected for the 2022 Shanghai International Film Festival, which opens tomorrow (June 10). Nayanthara is also awaiting the debut of 'O2', a Tamil thriller that will air on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Vignesh Shivan Nayanthara Nayanthara Vignesh Wedding Tamil Cinema Telugu Cinema Celebrity Wedding Nayanthara (Actress) Vignesh Shivan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Politics Of Translating Myths And The Indian Tradition

Politics Of Translating Myths And The Indian Tradition

IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Preview, Streaming