Vignesh Shivan Shares First Pictures Of Wedding With Nayanthara

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared the first pictures of his wedding with actress Nayanthara. The couple tied the knot in Mahabalipuram today (June 9). Their wedding was attended by celebrities from across the country.

On a scale of 10…



She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰



With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends



Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

The celebrity power couple wedded in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram. Exclusive Twitter Event Pages were created for fans to get live updates from the wedding. Superstars Rajnikanth and Shah Rukh Khan were also seen attending the ceremony.

The couple began dating when they worked together on the director's second film, 'Naanum Rowdydhaan'. The film, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, was a box office success. In the meantime, they have just taken on the role of producers. The actress made their engagement official in August 2021 stating that they had gotten engaged earlier that year.

The newly-wedded couple’s film 'Koozhangal', or 'Pebbles', has been selected for the 2022 Shanghai International Film Festival, which opens tomorrow (June 10). Nayanthara is also awaiting the debut of 'O2', a Tamil thriller that will air on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17.