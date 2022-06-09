Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Tie The Knot: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth Amongst Others Attend The Ceremony

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have tied the knot. Shah Rukh Khan and many Tamil superstars attended the wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram.

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:26 pm

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara got married on June 9, Thursday. In a private ceremony attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others, the couple tied the knot. 

The celebrity power couple wedded in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram. 

On social media, images of South superstar Rajinikanth from Nayanthara-Vignesh's wedding have surfaced. Nayanthara and Rajinikanth have collaborated on several films, including 'Darbar' and 'Annaatthe.'

Rajinikanth

On her official Instagram account, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani posted his look for 'Nayanthara's Special Day.'

Khan and Dadlani, both posed with director Atlee Kumar. 'Jawan' is being directed by Kumar, starring Khan and Nayanthara. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atlee (@atlee47)

Actor Boney Kapoor was also captured as he was entering the wedding premises. 

Boney Kapoor

Some of Tamil cinema's greatest stars were in attendance at the wedding celebrations. Mani Ratnam, Dileep, Karthi, Divya Dharshini, and Vasanth Ravi are among those present to congratulate the happy couple.

Mani Ratnam

Dileep

Karthi

Dhivya Dharshini

Vasanth Ravi

The groom stated that fans would be treated to the first wedding pictures on Thursday afternoon, soon after the ceremony.

