Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara got married on June 9, Thursday. In a private ceremony attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others, the couple tied the knot.

The celebrity power couple wedded in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram.

On social media, images of South superstar Rajinikanth from Nayanthara-Vignesh's wedding have surfaced. Nayanthara and Rajinikanth have collaborated on several films, including 'Darbar' and 'Annaatthe.'

On her official Instagram account, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani posted his look for 'Nayanthara's Special Day.'

Khan and Dadlani, both posed with director Atlee Kumar. 'Jawan' is being directed by Kumar, starring Khan and Nayanthara.

Actor Boney Kapoor was also captured as he was entering the wedding premises.

Some of Tamil cinema's greatest stars were in attendance at the wedding celebrations. Mani Ratnam, Dileep, Karthi, Divya Dharshini, and Vasanth Ravi are among those present to congratulate the happy couple.

The groom stated that fans would be treated to the first wedding pictures on Thursday afternoon, soon after the ceremony.