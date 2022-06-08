Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara To Get Married In Chennai On June 9

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara will get married in Chennai on Thursday in a private ceremony. The couple met on the sets of 'Naanum Rowdydhaan' and began dating.

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 6:16 pm

On Tuesday (June 7), filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara announced that they will marry on Thursday (June 9) in a private ceremony at a Chennai resort. While both had previously claimed to being in a relationship – Shivan even stated in 2020 that he sees Nayanthara as the mother of his future children – this was the first time the two confirmed their wedding.

Nayanthara, who is best known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, stated in August 2021 that she had been engaged to the 35-year-old filmmaker earlier in 2021, but had chosen to keep the news of their engagement private, reported Hindustan Times. 

Even before their engagement was confirmed, Shivan expressed his hopes for the future with the actor in an Instagram post. He uploaded a photo of Nayanthara cradling a baby to commemorate Mother's Day 2020.

The couple began dating when they worked together on the director's second film, 'Naanum Rowdydhaan'.  The film, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, was a box office success. In the meantime, they have just taken on the role of producers. 

Their film 'Koozhangal', or 'Pebbles', has been selected for the 2022 Shanghai International Film Festival, which opens on June 10. The film follows a father-son duo who are struggling to make ends meet while trying to make the most of their lives. It features only newcomers and Yuvan Shankar Raja's music. PS Vinothraj is the director of the film. 

Nayanthara is awaiting the debut of 'O2', a Tamil thriller that will air on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17.

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Vignesh Shivan Nayanthara Nayanthara Vignesh Wedding Tamil Cinema Telugu Cinema Celebrity Wedding Vignesh Shivan Nayanthara (Actress)
