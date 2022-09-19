Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Vetrimaran's 'Viduthalai' Kodaikanal Schedule Wrapped Up

The makers of ace director Vetrimaran's eagerly-awaited upcoming film, 'Viduthalai', featuring Soori in the lead and actor Vijay Sethupathi as 'Vaathiyaar', on Monday announced that the unit of the film has wrapped up the next schedule that was going on in Kodaikanal.

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 5:19 pm

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, "With an intense action scene choreographed by Peter Hein, it's a schedule wrap for Vetri Maaran's 'Viduthalai'."

The makers have already announced that the film is to be presented in two parts -- 'Viduthalai-1' and 'Viduthalai-2'.

The shooting of 'Viduthalai-1' has already been completed and post-production work is on in full swing.

Only a few portions were left to wrap up the shooting of 'Viduthalai-2'. Now, it appears that a considerable portion of even that has been completed with the wrapping up of the Kodaikanal schedule.

Sources say a breath-taking action sequence between Vijay Sethupathi and Soori was shot in Kodaikanal. Peter Hein choreographed this action sequence in which a group of proficient stuntmen from Bulgaria were a part.

Produced by RS Infotainment's Elred Kumar, the 'Viduthalai' franchise is being made on a whopping budget.

The film's grandeur has been generating a strong buzz. Only recently, a train and Railway bridge set worth Rs 10 crore was erected for the film.

The star cast of 'Viduthalai' includes Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon and Chethan. Maestro Isaignani is composing music for 'Viduthalai', which features cinematography by Velraj.


 

