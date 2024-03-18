Popular actor Venkatesh Daggubati celebrated a joyous evening as his second daughter, Hayavahini, tied the knot with Nishanth in a grand ceremony held at the prestigious Ramanaidu Studios. The wedding festivities commenced with traditional rituals including the sangeet, mehendi, and the pelli kuturu ceremonies. Every event was marked with love and tradition. Prior to the wedding, reports talked about an exclusive cocktail party organized by the actor, reserved solely for his inner circle. The wedding was a fantastic combination of tradition and glamour.