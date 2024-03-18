Popular actor Venkatesh Daggubati celebrated a joyous evening as his second daughter, Hayavahini, tied the knot with Nishanth in a grand ceremony held at the prestigious Ramanaidu Studios. The wedding festivities commenced with traditional rituals including the sangeet, mehendi, and the pelli kuturu ceremonies. Every event was marked with love and tradition. Prior to the wedding, reports talked about an exclusive cocktail party organized by the actor, reserved solely for his inner circle. The wedding was a fantastic combination of tradition and glamour.
After their engagement ceremony held in Vijayawada in October 2023, anticipation for the wedding of Hayavahini and Nishanth grew among their well-wishers. Finally, amidst the warmth and blessings of their family and friends, the couple started their new journey together. Hayavahini looked ravishing in a pink bridal attire that was adorned with intricate embellishments and embroidery. Nishanth, on the other hand, complimented her elegance in a peach-colored kurta paired with traditional pyjamas.
The opulent wedding ceremony saw the presence of some well-known guests from the Telugu film fraternity and politics. Among the guests who graced the occasion were some of the most prominent names from the industry. Here are some of them.
Namrata Shirodkar is seen posing with Hayavahini (on the right) and Nishanth (on the left) at their mehendi ceremony.
Actor Karthi was seen with Venkatesh Daggubati at the event.
Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati were also present at the wedding. Here, they are posing for the camera with Venkatesh Daggubati.
Congratulations to the newly married couple!