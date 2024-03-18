Art & Entertainment

Venkatesh Daggubati Daughter Hayavahini's Wedding: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, And Others Spotted At The Gala - View Pics

Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter, Hayavahini, tied the knot with Nishanth in a grand ceremony recently. Here are the celebrities who attended the wedding.

March 18, 2024
Gulte
Hayavahini and Nishanth Photo: Gulte
Popular actor Venkatesh Daggubati celebrated a joyous evening as his second daughter, Hayavahini, tied the knot with Nishanth in a grand ceremony held at the prestigious Ramanaidu Studios. The wedding festivities commenced with traditional rituals including the sangeet, mehendi, and the pelli kuturu ceremonies. Every event was marked with love and tradition. Prior to the wedding, reports talked about an exclusive cocktail party organized by the actor, reserved solely for his inner circle. The wedding was a fantastic combination of tradition and glamour.

After their engagement ceremony held in Vijayawada in October 2023, anticipation for the wedding of Hayavahini and Nishanth grew among their well-wishers. Finally, amidst the warmth and blessings of their family and friends, the couple started their new journey together. Hayavahini looked ravishing in a pink bridal attire that was adorned with intricate embellishments and embroidery. Nishanth, on the other hand, complimented her elegance in a peach-colored kurta paired with traditional pyjamas.

Hayavahini%20and%20Nishanth
Hayavahini and Nishanth Photo: Gulte
The opulent wedding ceremony saw the presence of some well-known guests from the Telugu film fraternity and politics. Among the guests who graced the occasion were some of the most prominent names from the industry. Here are some of them.

Namrata%20Shirodkar%20with%20the%20couple%20
Namrata Shirodkar with the couple Photo: Instagram
Namrata Shirodkar is seen posing with Hayavahini (on the right) and Nishanth (on the left) at their mehendi ceremony.

Karthi%20at%20Hayavahini%20and%20Nishanth%27s%20wedding
Karthi at Hayavahini and Nishanth's wedding Photo: X
Actor Karthi was seen with Venkatesh Daggubati at the event.

Mahesh%20Babu%2C%20Chiranjeevi
Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Photo: X
Mahesh Babu is seen sipping on some chai at the wedding. He is seen sitting next to Chiranjeevi.

Suresh%20Babu%2C%20Rana%20Daggubati%2C%20Venkatesh%20Daggubati
Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati Photo: X
Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati were also present at the wedding. Here, they are posing for the camera with Venkatesh Daggubati.

Congratulations to the newly married couple!

