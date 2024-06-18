Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature

"I imagine being in the mountains, surrounded by the serene beauty of nature, with my partner. The air is crisp and fresh, and you have a steaming cup of coffee in hand. Music plays softly in the background, blending with the sounds of rustling leaves and distant birdsong," Vedang told IANS. The actor, who joined the 'Opening Move' campaign for the dating application Bumble, shared that this tranquil setting offers a "perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life." "And spend some memorable moments with your date, allowing you to relax, reflect, and rejuvenate. It's a simple yet profound experience that soothes the soul,” he said.