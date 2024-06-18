Art & Entertainment

Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature

Actor Vedang Raina has revealed his "simple" idea of a perfect date, which includes being in the mountains, surrounded by the serene beauty of nature, with his partner.

Actor Vedang Raina has revealed his "simple" idea of a perfect date, which includes being in the mountains, surrounded by the serene beauty of nature, with his partner.

"I imagine being in the mountains, surrounded by the serene beauty of nature, with my partner. The air is crisp and fresh, and you have a steaming cup of coffee in hand. Music plays softly in the background, blending with the sounds of rustling leaves and distant birdsong," Vedang told IANS. The actor, who joined the 'Opening Move' campaign for the dating application Bumble, shared that this tranquil setting offers a "perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life." "And spend some memorable moments with your date, allowing you to relax, reflect, and rejuvenate. It's a simple yet profound experience that soothes the soul,” he said.

What does the actor, who is rumoured to be dating actress Khushi Kapoor, think are some engaging opening moves for men to kick off a conversation? "Taking the first step can be intimidating, which is why Bumble's women-first approach is so commendable. It empowers women to initiate conversations on their own terms,” he said. He said that pick-up lines can offer a good laugh and break the ice, but they're not always the most effective way to start a meaningful conversation.

Vedang then shared his two cents on how to get a conversation started. “In my opinion, taking a slower, more thoughtful approach is much better. Instead of relying on catchy phrases, making a sincere effort to understand and connect with the other person creates a stronger foundation for a relationship,” he said. He also shared a tip on building a deeper connection. “By asking genuine questions and showing interest in their thoughts and experiences, you demonstrate respect and build a deeper connection.” “This approach not only sets a positive tone but also increases the chances of a lasting and meaningful interaction,” added Vedang, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies'.

For those navigating the world of online dating, Vedang said that he would like to dispel the myth that it is intimidating because it doesn't have to be. Talking about his upcoming projects, Vedang will next be seen in 'Jigra' starring Alia Bhatt. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is reportedly set to release on October 11. 'Jigra' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house, Eternal Sunshine.

