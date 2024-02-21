Varun Grover: 'All India Rank' Explores Middle Class Mentality Of Chasing Bigger Dreams

Is it worth it to make children go through the pressure of competitive exams? That is the question writer-comedian Varun Grover, who himself went through a coaching school to prep for the IITs, explores in his debut film 'All India Rank'.

Mirroring the many stresses of students in the coaching hub of Kota, frequently in the headlines for aspirants taking their own lives, Grover says his 1990s-set film explores the Indian middle class fascination with "constantly chasing bigger dreams".