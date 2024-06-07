Varun Dhawan Takes Home Baby Daughter, Wife Natasha Dalal From Hospital

A video shows Varun, who is dressed in a mustard coloured T-shirt paired with brown pants paired with sunglasses, cradling his baby girl in his arms as he makes his way to his car from the hospital. Natasha is seen walking behind. The couple went straight into the car. It was on June 3, when Varun and Natasha welcomed their first bundle of joy. Varun took to Instagram on June 4, to make the announcement of the arrival of his first child.