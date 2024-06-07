Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan Takes Home Baby Daughter, Wife Natasha Dalal From Hospital

New daddy and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday took his newborn daughter and wife Natasha Dalal home from the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

New daddy and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday took his newborn daughter and wife Natasha Dalal home from the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

A video shows Varun, who is dressed in a mustard coloured T-shirt paired with brown pants paired with sunglasses, cradling his baby girl in his arms as he makes his way to his car from the hospital. Natasha is seen walking behind. The couple went straight into the car. It was on June 3, when Varun and Natasha welcomed their first bundle of joy. Varun took to Instagram on June 4, to make the announcement of the arrival of his first child.

Varun Dhawan Leaving The Hospital
Varun Dhawan Leaving The Hospital Photo: X
info_icon

Varun shared on Instagram an e-card featuring his beagle Joey holding a placard that read, "Welcome Lil' Sis... June 3, 2024." He captioned it: "Our girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare."

Varun and Natasha announced that they were expecting their firstborn in February along with a maternity photoshoot. The childhood sweethearts got married in January 2021 in Alibaug. On the professional front, Varun is set for the release of 'Baby John', an action thriller directed by A. Kaleeswaran. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Case: CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against BRS Leader Kavitha
  2. HP: Hamirpur Reports 34 New Cases Of Diarrhoea In 24 Hours, Total Climbs To 286
  3. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  4. Kashmir’s Voice: Bashir Dada on Art & Silence
  5. Hemant Soren Being Oppressed Like Stan Swamy Who Died In Custody: Ex-J'khand CM's Social Media Post
Entertainment News
  1. Ektaa Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Venkateswara Temple On Her 49th Birthday
  2. Varun Dhawan Takes Home Baby Daughter, Wife Natasha Dalal From Hospital
  3. 'Hamare Baarah': Karnataka Government Bans Annu Kapoor Starrer To Preserve Communal Harmony
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Did Not Fall In Love At First Sight With Mathias Boe, Says She 'Took Time To Test'
  5. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Anders Antonsen, Indonesia Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch QFs Match
  3. Canada Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Match 13 Prediction: Who Will Win, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report
  4. PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup: Who Is Saurabh Netravalkar?
  5. French Open 2024: Paolini Gets The Better Of Andreeva In SF - In Pics
World News
  1. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
  2. Four Indian Medical Students Drown In Russia
  3. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  4. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  5. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  7. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 'The Most Successful Alliance In India's History', Says PM Modi; Allies Elect Him As NDA Leader
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win