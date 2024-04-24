Varun Dhawan Net Worth: Luxurious Flat, Swanky Cars, And Superbikes, Here's A Look At His Assets

Since his debut in ‘Student Of The Year’ back in 2012, Varun Dhawan has grown to become one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. With films like ‘October’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, and ‘Sui Dhaaga’ to his name which proves his acting prowess and his stardom, he also has a staggering net worth. As the actor celebrates his 37th birthday, here’s a breakdown of the assets that contribute to his net worth.
According to a report by Money Control, Varun Dhawan’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 381 crore. The actor’s Mumbai apartment is estimated to be valued at around Rs 20-25 crore. He purchased this apartment in 2017 and it is a testament to his vibrant personality. His house is stylish and comfortable and has been designed in a minimal yet sophisticated way. It includes a cozy living area, a well-equipped gym, and stylish bedrooms. One interesting feature is a photo wall that adds a personal touch.
Apart from the house, Dhawan owns several luxury cars and motorcycles. His garage houses an Audi Q7 which is valued at Rs 89.90 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d 4Matic worth Rs 88 lakh, and a Land Rover LR3 priced at Rs 59 lakh. He also owns a Royal Enfield worth Rs 2.40 lakh and a Polaris Sportsman 850 quad bike.
After the disastrous response received by ‘Bawaal’, the actor has his hopes pinned on ‘Baby John.’ His films have raked in big bucks at the box office. One of them is ‘Coolie No. 1’ which made Rs 25 crores. The actor recently revealed that he will be welcoming his first child with his wife, Natasha Dalal. The couple tied the knot in 2021.