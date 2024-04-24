Varun Dhawan Net Worth: Luxurious Flat, Swanky Cars, And Superbikes, Here's A Look At His Assets

Since his debut in ‘Student Of The Year’ back in 2012, Varun Dhawan has grown to become one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. With films like ‘October’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, and ‘Sui Dhaaga’ to his name which proves his acting prowess and his stardom, he also has a staggering net worth. As the actor celebrates his 37th birthday, here’s a breakdown of the assets that contribute to his net worth.