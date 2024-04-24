Varun Dhawan Birthday Special: 5 Films That Show VD’s Cinematic Evolution And Enduring Appeal

It's time to honour everyone's favourite, Varun Dhawan aka VD, who celebrates his 37th birthday today. He is the essence and epitome of Bollywood charm and has had an illustrious career in film. Varun Dhawan has captivated audiences, seasoned performers, and moviegoers with his heart-pounding thrillers, rib-tickling comedy, and gripping criminal dramas. His unparalleled range and fascinating performances have earned him enormous popularity and critical acclaim.
So, as we salute the birthday boy, let's take a look at 5 films that showcase Varun's depth and range of skill, validating his standing as a fan favourite across all demographics.
1. ‘Bhediya’
Varun Dhawan's portrayal of Bhaskar in the film is brilliant, providing depth and heart to both the character and the movie. Varun's portrayal of a man coping with his newfound werewolf powers captures the struggle and agony brilliantly. Varun's mesmerizing performance elevates the film's exhilarating twists and poignant moments, keeping audiences engaged until the very end. It's a fan favourite, with Varun's performance standing out. Don't miss this must-see film, which showcases Varun's acting abilities while telling a captivating story of courage and redemption.
Available On: JioCinema
2. ‘October’
Varun Dhawan's portrayal of Danish in this moving story of love and sacrifice is nothing short of outstanding. His subtle portrayal adds depth and realism to the character, conveying the core of Danish's change with tremendous passion. Varun's acting ability allows audiences to watch the progression of Danish's attachment to Shiuli, capturing the power of love in its purest form. This film stands out as a tribute to Varun's acting talent, making it a must-see. Don't miss Varun's riveting performance, which elevates this moving narrative to a new level of cinematic quality.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
3. ‘Judwaa 2’
Varun Dhawan's double part in this entertaining comedy adds another dimension of laughter to the picture. Varun's flawless acting as Rajeev Malhotra's twins, Prem and Raja, highlights each character's different personality, adding to the humorous impact. His faultless depiction leads to hilarious uncertainty as the twins negotiate false identities and humorous family reunions. This film is a must-see for comedy fans, owing to VD's hilarious timing and charm. Don't miss out on this hilarious escapade, where Varun's acting abilities offer nonstop entertainment and assured laughs for everyone.
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
4. ‘Badlapur’
Varun Dhawan takes on the role of Raghav (Raghu), a guy devastated by the loss of his family in a bank heist. Raghu's tireless quest of justice unfolds over fifteen years, providing a fascinating tale. As he digs further, he discovers the involvement of a prominent mafia named Liak, leading him on a quest of revenge. The film, accessible on JioCinema, is praised as one of Varun's best performances. Don't miss this exhilarating voyage as Raghu navigates the shadows of revenge in this compelling story of perseverance and sacrifice.
Available On: JioCinema
5. ‘Sui Dhaaga’
Varun Dhawan's depiction of Mauji pushes the film to superhit level with his outstanding performance. As Mauji, he epitomizes resilience and resolve, giving the character authenticity and depth. Varun's riveting performance highlights the emotional highs and lows of Mauji's journey, making it relevant and encouraging to viewers. His delivery of strong sentences and depiction of poignant moments are truly moving, capturing the core of the human spirit, and his chemistry with Anushka in this non-glamorous picture succeeds in creating a real connection.