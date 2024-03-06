Varanasi Boy Gives Classical Twist To 'Johnny Johnny' At 'Superstar Singer 3' Auditions

The 12-year-old Atharva Mishra, from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh won the hearts with his quirky singing style, as he added a unique classical twist to the iconic nursery rhyme, 'Johnny Johnny' during the auditions of 'Superstar Singer 3'.

Impressed by his singing, super judge Neha Kakkar said: "The performance was outstanding, and one that is unheard of. I am shocked. It was so good, Atharva, I can feel the effort and practice behind the making of this wonderful classic. A good singer takes on any challenges, and Atharva, the same is reflected in you."