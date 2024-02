Usher All Set For First European Tour Since 2015 To Celebrate 30 Years In Music Industry

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, this will be Usher's first European tour since 2015. He will play three dates in London and tickets go on sale this Thursday at 12 p.m. on his website. After playing the 02 Arena, he heads to Paris, Amsterdam and then Berlin, concluding his tour in Germany's Mercedes-Benz Arena in May.

Usher said: “Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well -- for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started.”