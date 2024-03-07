TV actors Geetanjali Mishra, Himani Shivpuri, Vidisha Srivastava Emphasis Need To Empower Women Economically

Ahead of the International Women's Day, female protagonists Geetanjali Mishra, Himani Shivpuri and Vidisha Srivastava have shared their views on the well-being of the women, and how it is essential for a prosperous economy and a healthy planet.

Geetanjali, essaying Rajesh in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', said: "I firmly believe in creating a society where women are given equal responsibilities and opportunities as men. Society often perceives women as weak, but I assure you that they are among the most powerful creations of God."