Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan Poses With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On 'Ponniyin Selvan' Set

Actress Trisha Krishnan posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a picture on the sets of their upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan', directed by Mani Ratnam.

Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 2:38 pm

Actress Trisha Krishnan posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a picture on the sets of their upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan', directed by Mani Ratnam.

Trisha took to her Instagram, where she and Aishwarya are seen taking a selfie on the sets dressed in their costumes from the upcoming magnum opus.

For the caption, Trisha wrote: "Ash" with a hug emoji.

The film, whose first part is scheduled to open on September 30, is a story that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Described by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a galaxy of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

In the movie, Aishwarya will reportedly be seen in a double role. She will be seen playing the role of queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

The film will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Trisha Krishnan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Mani Ratnam Instagram Arulmozhi Varman Raja Chozhan Vikram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police