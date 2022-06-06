Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's 'Virata Parvam' Trailer Reaches 6mn Views, Fans Call It A 'Daring Movie'

'Virata Parvam', directed by Venu Udugula and produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 17. 

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 1:35 pm

The much-anticipated theatrical trailer for 'Virata Parvam,' starring Baahubali-star Rana Daggubati and actress Sai Pallavi, was recently released. A trailer launch ceremony is going place in Kurnool. 

The trailer was released on June 5, and in just one day, it has received over six million views. The trailer has gone viral on the internet, and fans have showered praise. One thing is guaranteed based on the trailer: the film will impress the audience.

Several fans praised Sai Pallavi for her powerful performance. They praised her dialogue delivery, as well as Daggubati's ferocious performance. They called 'Virata Parvam' a "daring film" and expressed their eagerness to see it.

'Virata Parvam,' directed by Venu Udugula, is an epic love story set against the backdrop of the Telangana Naxalite Movement in the 1990s. The same is revealed in the teaser, which depicts the hardships of Telangana's people as a result of societal inequity, driven by oppression and cruelty. Ravanna, played by Daggubati, is one such rebel born to fight for his country, and he has many followers for his revolutionary writings. Vennela, played by Sai Pallavi, is one such admirer who wishes to see him at least once in her life. 

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on June 17. 

Virata Parvam Rana Daggubati Sai Pallavi Venu Udugula Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas Telugu Film
