Top 5 Songs Of The Week

From Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Oo Aasman Wale’ to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’, here are the top 5 songs of this week.

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 11:00 am

This week hasn’t seen any big international releases, but there has been a slew of releases in the country. From painful romantic number, to funky dance number to an out-and-out diss track, this week too has witnessed a lot of singles from a variety of musicians from across the globe. From Kanye West’s latest diss track at ex Kim Kardashian to Jubin Nautiyal’s painful romantic number, here are the top 5 songs of this week.  

'Naya Safar'  

A powerful alternative rock song sung by Amit Mishra, the voice behind ‘Bulleya, from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ for the recently released Hindi original anthology 'Unpaused: Naya Safar'. Typical Amit Mishra Fashion, the song has a lot of raw emotions, as it talks about turning the page and Mishra has done complete justice to the song composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics written by Kausar Munir.  

'Ek Mili Mainu Apsara'  

B Praak, has reworked his 2019 single ‘Apsara’, and given it a twist by adding some retro-pop music, which will even force those with two left feet, to shake a leg, with a perfect mix of Old Jazz and Jive footstep.  

'Oo Aasman Wale' 

A very soulful yet very intense track, pushing the listener, to feel the emotions behind the lyrics. A heart-wrenching song about inability of two lovers to move from one stage of life to the next, Jubin Nautiyal, yet again proves his vocal prowess with this painful number.  

'Light Switch' 

 A funky-bouncy track that features the familiar click of a light switch on the chorus, Light Switch is the first track from Puth’s upcoming album, and every song in it, as he says is his “personality with some melody” attached to it. The infectious single is about being unable to walk away from someone who strings him along like a plaything.  

'Eazy'  

The brand-new song is more popular for the intel about the state of Kanye’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The song had been circulating online for a little while, with the leaked snippets of the song name-dropping and calling out a few people, including ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her sister Kourtney, and Kim’s new man Pete Davidson. Nothing says messy breakup quite like a diss track, but we gotta admit, if anyone can make a breakup diss track a fire banger, it’s Kanye West. 

