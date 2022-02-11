Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

From the highly-anticipated drama by Shakun Batra to the dark comedy from South Korea, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT, this week.

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week
Top five OTT titles to watch this week.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 1:09 pm

There is a wide variety of films and web series in different languages, genres that have released this week. From the highly-anticpated film by Shakun Batra on complex human relationships, ‘Gehraiyaan’, to ‘Mahan’, a powerful Tamil film challenging the Gandhian ideals in the modern day, here are top 5 titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.

Into The Wind

Related stories

Siddhant Chaturvedi Talks About Father's Reaction On His Upcoming Film 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Ranveer Singh's Reaction To Her Work In 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday Reveals Her Family's Reaction After Watching Intimate Scenes in 'Gehraiyaan'

While vacationing at a seaside resort, a hopeful medical student experiences first love with a local kitesurfer, but their friends and family disapprove. Waves, sunshine and passion await when the teenage girl experiences first love with a free-spirited instructor at the resort.

Cast: Sonia Mietielica, Jakub Sasak, Marcin Perchuć

Directed by: Kristoffer Karlsson Rus

Where To Watch: Netflix

Anne+: The Film

Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.

Cast: Hanna van Vliet, Jouman Fattal, Thorn de Vries

Directed by: Valerie Bisscheroux

Where To Watch: Netflix

'Gehraaiyan'

A woman finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year relationship has grown monotonous and her career seems to have hit a roadblock. However, the arrival of her cousin forces her to confront a troubled past.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor

Directed by: Shakun Batra

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Mahan'

Gandhi Mahaan, a school teacher’s life takes a dramatic turn when he runs into Sathyavan, who has taken over his father’s alcohol business, forcing Gandhi to commit one sin after another, who now has a choice to make.

Starring: Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Simran, and Bobby Simha

Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Snowdrop'

An enduring love story in 1987 Seoul; Youngro, a female university student, treats the bleeding Suho, a student attending a prestigious university, who one day jumps into a women's university dormitory despite the dangerous situation.

Starring: Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin

Directed by: Jo Hyun-tak

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Tags

Art & Entertainment OTT Platforms Movies Online Movies/Videos Deepika Padukone Siddhant Chaturvedi Ananya Panday
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Chunky Panday Talks About Men Whom Daughter Ananya Panday Should Date

Chunky Panday Talks About Men Whom Daughter Ananya Panday Should Date

Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Deepika Padukone Shines In The Indepth But Boring Drama

Top 5 Unnecessary Inventions That Came On 'Shark Tank India' This Season

Hridaynath Mangeshkar Doesn't Want Shivaji Park Memorial for Lata Mangeshkar, Wants Everyone To 'Stop Politicising The Issue’

Five Inspirational Bollywood Movies Which Portray Struggles, Challenges And Transformations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival