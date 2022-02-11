Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

There is a wide variety of films and web series in different languages, genres that have released this week. From the highly-anticpated film by Shakun Batra on complex human relationships, ‘Gehraiyaan’, to ‘Mahan’, a powerful Tamil film challenging the Gandhian ideals in the modern day, here are top 5 titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.
Into The Wind
While vacationing at a seaside resort, a hopeful medical student experiences first love with a local kitesurfer, but their friends and family disapprove. Waves, sunshine and passion await when the teenage girl experiences first love with a free-spirited instructor at the resort.
Cast: Sonia Mietielica, Jakub Sasak, Marcin Perchuć
Directed by: Kristoffer Karlsson Rus
Where To Watch: Netflix
Anne+: The Film
Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.
Cast: Hanna van Vliet, Jouman Fattal, Thorn de Vries
Directed by: Valerie Bisscheroux
Where To Watch: Netflix
'Gehraaiyan'
A woman finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year relationship has grown monotonous and her career seems to have hit a roadblock. However, the arrival of her cousin forces her to confront a troubled past.
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor
Directed by: Shakun Batra
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
'Mahan'
Gandhi Mahaan, a school teacher’s life takes a dramatic turn when he runs into Sathyavan, who has taken over his father’s alcohol business, forcing Gandhi to commit one sin after another, who now has a choice to make.
Starring: Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Simran, and Bobby Simha
Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
'Snowdrop'
An enduring love story in 1987 Seoul; Youngro, a female university student, treats the bleeding Suho, a student attending a prestigious university, who one day jumps into a women's university dormitory despite the dangerous situation.
Starring: Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin
Directed by: Jo Hyun-tak
Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar