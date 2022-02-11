Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

There is a wide variety of films and web series in different languages, genres that have released this week. From the highly-anticpated film by Shakun Batra on complex human relationships, ‘Gehraiyaan’, to ‘Mahan’, a powerful Tamil film challenging the Gandhian ideals in the modern day, here are top 5 titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.

Into The Wind

While vacationing at a seaside resort, a hopeful medical student experiences first love with a local kitesurfer, but their friends and family disapprove. Waves, sunshine and passion await when the teenage girl experiences first love with a free-spirited instructor at the resort.

Cast: Sonia Mietielica, Jakub Sasak, Marcin Perchuć

Directed by: Kristoffer Karlsson Rus

Where To Watch: Netflix

Anne+: The Film

Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.

Cast: Hanna van Vliet, Jouman Fattal, Thorn de Vries

Directed by: Valerie Bisscheroux

Where To Watch: Netflix

'Gehraaiyan'

A woman finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year relationship has grown monotonous and her career seems to have hit a roadblock. However, the arrival of her cousin forces her to confront a troubled past.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor

Directed by: Shakun Batra

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Mahan'

Gandhi Mahaan, a school teacher’s life takes a dramatic turn when he runs into Sathyavan, who has taken over his father’s alcohol business, forcing Gandhi to commit one sin after another, who now has a choice to make.

Starring: Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Simran, and Bobby Simha

Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Snowdrop'

An enduring love story in 1987 Seoul; Youngro, a female university student, treats the bleeding Suho, a student attending a prestigious university, who one day jumps into a women's university dormitory despite the dangerous situation.

Starring: Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin

Directed by: Jo Hyun-tak

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar