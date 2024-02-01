Tiger Shroff Shares A Throwback Picture With 'Best Human And Best Dad' Jackie Shroff On His Birthday

Actor Jackie Shroff, fondly called ‘Bhidu’, turned a year older today. The actor is celebrating his 67th birthday. To mark his birthday, his son Tiger Shroff shared a throwback picture with him from the 90s.
Jackie Shroff turned a year older today. To mark his birthday, Tiger Shroff shared a throwback picture with his father.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tiger Shroff shared a magazine cover of ‘Showtime’ from the 1990s. The magazine cover featured Jackie Shroff posing with his two kids – Tiger and Krishna. Jackie is seen in a black shirt with a thin choker on his neck. Tiger is sitting on the left side, and he is wearing a denim jacket and a shirt. On the right, Krishna is wrapped in her father’s chest. Tiger and Krishna as toddlers have stolen the limelight from Jackie Shroff.
Sharing the cover, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best human and best dad love you so much.” Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s birthday wish for his father, Jackie Shroff, here.
Not just Tiger, but Krishna Shroff also shared a picture of her father on his birthday. She shared an old unseen picture from when Tiger and she were kids. She shared the picture with ‘Here Comes The Sun’ from The Beatles playing in the background.
Jackie Shroff became a household name when he starred in Subhash Ghai’s ‘Hero’ with Meenakshi Sheshadri in 1983. The film went on to become massively successful. Following this, the actor has worked in Hindi, Konkani, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu films to name a few. The actor was last seen in ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ with Neena Gupta which streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Tiger and Jackie Shroff had shared screen space in ‘Baaghi 3.’ The father-son duo is set to come together once again for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’