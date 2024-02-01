Tiger Shroff Shares A Throwback Picture With 'Best Human And Best Dad' Jackie Shroff On His Birthday

Jackie Shroff became a household name when he starred in Subhash Ghai’s ‘Hero’ with Meenakshi Sheshadri in 1983. The film went on to become massively successful. Following this, the actor has worked in Hindi, Konkani, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu films to name a few. The actor was last seen in ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ with Neena Gupta which streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Tiger and Jackie Shroff had shared screen space in ‘Baaghi 3.’ The father-son duo is set to come together once again for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’