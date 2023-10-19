Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Jackie Shroff On Reuniting With Tiger Shroff In 'Singham Again': It's A Historical Thing For Me That I Will Be In The Same Film With My Son

After 'Baaghi 3' in 2020, father-son duo, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are reuniting for Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. Today, the latter unveiled his first look from the film.

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 8:01 pm

On Thursday, filmmaker Rohit Shetty introduced Tiger Shroff's character from his upcoming film 'Singham Again'. Tiger is playing ACP Satya in the cop drama. The movie has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff among others. 

Jackie is excited to reunite with his son Tiger for the second time. Earlier, the father-son duo worked together in 'Baaghi 3' in 2020. ''For me, it's like a memory which will be imprinted in so many people's minds in my generation and the future generation to come. People will talk about how we were in the same movies. It's a nice feeling to know that also.''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On working with Tiger in 'Singham Again', he said, ''It's a historical thing for me that I will be in the same film. My son and I will be together in a film which is fantastic. I have no idea whether we have a scene together or not but still, we are in the same film. I would love to work with him as much as I can.''

The 66-year-old actor was all praise for the 'Heropanti' actor. ''There will be a time when I will leave and a legacy will be formed. I am so happy he talks about health and it's fantastic, he is the youngest action hero we have in our industry.''

Jackie also revealed that his son always asks him to take care of his health and he has no other option than to listen to his son. 

Asked if he gives any advice to Tiger, Jackie said, ''I let him go with the flow. I don't want to interrupt his energy. I haven't taken advice from anyone. You learn from your mother and father and go forward. If you preach they won't understand but if the subconscious speaks it up they will understand. His mother and grandmother took care of him because most of the time I were shooting. So, he had a good upbringing''.

