Tiger Shroff And Varun Dhawan Reportedly In Talks For ‘Desi Boyz 2’? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Joining the list now is the hit rom-com ‘Desi Boyz.’ The 2011 film, which featured Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh, is set to get a part two. The film's creators are contemplating the production of a second part, but without the original cast. While certain speculations hint that the script of 'Desi Boyz 2' will be finalized soon, others assert that Kumar and Abraham will not be reprising their roles as the Desi Boyz, and an entirely new, younger ensemble will take on the characters.