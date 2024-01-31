Sequels have become a common trend in the entertainment industry, more often than not with a pattern wherein most of the second parts have minimal or no ties to the first part. Examples include ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2,’ ‘Metro…In Dino,’ to name a few.
Tiger Shroff And Varun Dhawan Reportedly In Talks For ‘Desi Boyz 2’? Here’s Everything We Know So Far
As per various reports, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff will be replacing Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the upcoming film 'Desi Boyz 2.'
Joining the list now is the hit rom-com ‘Desi Boyz.’ The 2011 film, which featured Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh, is set to get a part two. The film's creators are contemplating the production of a second part, but without the original cast. While certain speculations hint that the script of 'Desi Boyz 2' will be finalized soon, others assert that Kumar and Abraham will not be reprising their roles as the Desi Boyz, and an entirely new, younger ensemble will take on the characters.
Hindustan Times has exclusively learnt about who will be replacing the iconic part one star cast. According to the source, “‘Desi Boyz 2’ actors are still getting finalized, they will be locked once the scripting is done completely. But yes, it’s true that the OGs John and Akshay won’t be coming again in part two.”
The source went on to say, “There are talks about approaching Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff for the lead roles. The story of part two will be completely different and with new actors, just the title remains the same.”
But, it’s not only the cast that is said to be changing. There's been a shift in the directorial helm for 'Desi Boyz 2' as well. Lakshya Raj Anand, known for directing John's action thriller ‘Attack,’ has been roped in to direct the film, replacing Rohit Dhawan, the director of the original film. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Eros International, and Parag Sanghvi are joining forces as co-producers for this upcoming venture.
The source also shed light on who will be replacing Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in female lead roles. “Ananya Panday might be approached as Varun’s romantic partner, but the second actress’ name is still being contemplated and there are no specific names in mind for that,” the source revealed.
However, any official confirmation regarding the same is awaited from the makers and/or actors.