Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: Here’s How He Has Become An Action Star

As Tiger Shroff turns 33 today, it would be the right time to talk about how this young action star has cemented himself as one of the top action stars in the last few years. Not many are as quick, as steadfast, and as increasingly daring when it comes to singlehandedly performing stunts. And as death-defying as Tiger Shroff’s action looks, he looks equally charismatic while performing them.

Debuted in 2014, Tiger Shroff was showered with a ton of love since the time he ‘whistled’ his way into the audience’s lives. His performance, his demeanour, and his potential to perform an action, everything were seen and tapped into that year. We saw a proper, international-level action hero in the making, something which we haven't before. Since then, Tiger Shroff has been unstoppable and has delivered some of the biggest action movies such as ‘Baaghi’, and ‘War’ among many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is all set to level up with his action even higher than before. His upcoming films are one of the most anticipated of the year as they are massive and promising of lots of new and exciting action. These films include ‘Ganapath’ along with Kriti Sanon and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ along with Akshay Kumar slated to release this year.

Here's wishing him a very happy birthday.