Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: Here’s How He Has Become An Action Star

Home Art & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: Here’s How He Has Become An Action Star

As Tiger Shroff turns 33 today, here’s looking back at his career and the massively popular action star that he has become in today’s times.

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 3:05 pm

As Tiger Shroff turns 33 today, it would be the right time to talk about how this young action star has cemented himself as one of the top action stars in the last few years. Not many are as quick, as steadfast, and as increasingly daring when it comes to singlehandedly performing stunts. And as death-defying as Tiger Shroff’s action looks, he looks equally charismatic while performing them.

Debuted in 2014, Tiger Shroff was showered with a ton of love since the time he ‘whistled’ his way into the audience’s lives. His performance, his demeanour, and his potential to perform an action, everything were seen and tapped into that year. We saw a proper, international-level action hero in the making, something which we haven't before. Since then, Tiger Shroff has been unstoppable and has delivered some of the biggest action movies such as ‘Baaghi’, and ‘War’ among many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is all set to level up with his action even higher than before. His upcoming films are one of the most anticipated of the year as they are massive and promising of lots of new and exciting action. These films include ‘Ganapath’ along with Kriti Sanon and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ along with Akshay Kumar slated to release this year.

Related stories

Hrithik Roshan To Tiger Shroff To John Abraham – Best Action Heroes In Recent Times

Tiger Shroff Finally Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Disha Patani

Mumtaz: I Can Dance, But I Cannot Fly Like Jackie Shroff's Son, Tiger Shroff

Here's wishing him a very happy birthday.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tiger Shroff Happy Birthday
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority