After two successful seasons, TVF is back with the third season of their most loved series – ‘Kota Factory.’ The show was released on Netflix on June 20 and it has already become the talk of the town. The show is loved for its poignant portrayal of the harsh realities young students go through as they prepare for the IITs. The show’s lead actor, Jitendra Kumar, has been hailed by the fans season after season for his hard-hitting performance. Fans are expecting something similar or even better in ‘Kota Factory 3.’