Throwback Thursday: 'Kota Factory's Jitendra Kumar Used To Teach Physics At JEE Coaching Centres To Make Ends Meet In Mumbai

Jitendra Kumar used to channel his inner Jeetu Bhiayya and teach physics at different coaching centers in Mumbai while he was trying to make his career. Read about his journey here.

Jitendra Kumar in 'Kota Factory' Photo: X
After two successful seasons, TVF is back with the third season of their most loved series – ‘Kota Factory.’ The show was released on Netflix on June 20 and it has already become the talk of the town. The show is loved for its poignant portrayal of the harsh realities young students go through as they prepare for the IITs. The show’s lead actor, Jitendra Kumar, has been hailed by the fans season after season for his hard-hitting performance. Fans are expecting something similar or even better in ‘Kota Factory 3.’

But did you know that just like ‘Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiyya AKA Jitendra Kumar also used to teach physics to students when he moved to Mumbai to start his career? Yes, you read that right.

In an earlier interview with The Better India, Jitendra Kumar revealed that he used to teach Physics at different JEE coaching centers across Mumbai when he had moved to the city. During the early stage of his career, he took whatever acting gig came his way and also taught students to be able to survive in Mumbai. He mentioned that he had asked his parents to not send him any money.

Kumar said, “I told them not to send money and that I will do a part-time job along with acting gigs to support myself. I didn’t agree to their deal and eventually, my parents came around. During my initial days in Mumbai, I took physics classes at different coaching institutes preparing students for their JEE exam to earn a livelihood. I took these classes for two years until 2015.”

The actor is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He studied Civil Engineering at the institute and was also a part of the Hindi Dramatics Society. He started his career with TVF’s ‘Permanent Roommates’ and since then he has definitely come a long way.

Best Onscreen Teachers
From Chandralekha In ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ To Jeetu Bhaiya In ‘Kota Factory’, Check Out Best Onscreen Teachers

BY Gurpreet Kaur

