Television

Watch: 'Bigg Boss 17' Fame Ayesha Khan Breaks Down In Tears As She Condemns Israeli Airstrike On Rafah

Ayesha Khan shared an emotional video criticising the recent attack on Rafah, Gaza.

X
Ayesha Khan Photo: X
info_icon

On Sunday, May 26, a devastating Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza, resulted in the tragic loss of numerous lives, further adding to the ongoing situation. This attack has prompted global leaders to voice their criticism, with the hashtag ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ rapidly gaining momentum across all social media platforms.

While many celebrities have spoken up against the heart-breaking situation in Gaza, and called for a ceasefire, recently, the former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Ayesha Khan also took to her social media to express her condemnation of the attacks by sharing an emotional video. With tears in her eyes, she shared a video on her Instagram Story, pleading with her fans to join her in praying against hate and crime in light of the tragic events.

“We all are super aware of the news that is being going around. We are living our best lives here and it’s heart-breaking to see that people are in worse situations. They are being burnt alive and killed, and it is so disheartening. I just saw a video of refugees being burnt alive yesterday in Rafah. I don’t know how the world functions. I don’t how, how as an individual, I can help in this situation. But we need to raise our voices against this, and we need to pray against hate and crime. I just hope that this ends,” she can be heard saying in the video.

Khan’s heartfelt plea coincides with her recent appearance in a special song for ‘Gangs of Godavari,’ where she stars alongside Vishwak Sen. Additionally, fans can eagerly anticipate her upcoming role in Dulquer Salmaan’s much-awaited film ‘Lucky Baskhar.’

Other than Ayesha Khan, many other television celebrities like Jannat Zubair, Pankhuri Awasthy, Shweta Tiwari, Mr Faisu, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, Gautam Rode, Disha Parmar, among others have joined in by sharing the trending phrase on their Instagram Stories.

