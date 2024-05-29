Sumukhi Pendse: 'Negative Roles Allow Me To Channel My Frustrations In Front Of Camera'

She added how her green eyes help her achieve the expressions. Sumukhi, who plays the antagonist Rajeshwari Maheshwari, shared about her role: "She is a business magnate who has elevated the company, 'Maheshwari Masalas', to its current status. Rajeshwari is a successful businesswoman and the head of the Maheshwari clan, bearing dual responsibilities for both the business and the family. She is the driving force behind both. Her business is her baby, and she will use any means necessary to ensure its success." "She is very clear that the business is hers, she lives for it, and it is her family's legacy. She will go to any lengths for her business and family, without hesitation. Rajeshwari is a cold-blooded business tycoon, but she also has a softer side as the matriarch. This duality is what makes her character interesting," shared the 'Sansaar' fame actress.