Sumukhi Pendse: 'Negative Roles Allow Me To Channel My Frustrations In Front Of Camera'

Actress Sumukhi Pendse, who plays a cold-blooded business tycoon in the show 'Pukaar- Dil Se Dil Tak' shared that negative roles allow her to channel her frustrations in front of the camera.

Sumukhi Pendse
Sumukhi Pendse Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She added how her green eyes help her achieve the expressions. Sumukhi, who plays the antagonist Rajeshwari Maheshwari, shared about her role: "She is a business magnate who has elevated the company, 'Maheshwari Masalas', to its current status. Rajeshwari is a successful businesswoman and the head of the Maheshwari clan, bearing dual responsibilities for both the business and the family. She is the driving force behind both. Her business is her baby, and she will use any means necessary to ensure its success." "She is very clear that the business is hers, she lives for it, and it is her family's legacy. She will go to any lengths for her business and family, without hesitation. Rajeshwari is a cold-blooded business tycoon, but she also has a softer side as the matriarch. This duality is what makes her character interesting," shared the 'Sansaar' fame actress.

The senior actress said that playing an antagonist after a long time is exciting. "I enjoy playing negative roles; it allows me to channel my frustrations in front of the camera, making it easier to be a good person in real life," she said. Sumukhi continued: "I have a dominating personality, and my green eyes add to this impression. Casting directors often see me as someone who cannot appear weak or helpless on screen, but rather as someone who can exert power and control. This perception works well for negative roles." The show stars Sayli Salunke as Vedika and Karan V. Mehra as Gautam. 'Pukaar- Dil Se Dil Tak' is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah, under their banner LSD Studios. The show airs on Sony.

