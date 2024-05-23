Television

Sharad Kelkar Confirms Not Being Part Of Raj & DK's 'The Family Man 3': Nobody Informed Me

Sharad Kelkar, known for his portrayal of Arvind in 'The Family Man,' has put an end to rumours surrounding his participation in the forthcoming season.

Instagram
Sharad Kelkar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular television actor Sharad Kelkar has officially announced that he will not be reprising his role in the upcoming season of ‘The Family Man.’ The popular web series, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, is set to return for its third installment. Kelkar, known for his portrayal of the character Arvind, has put an end to rumours surrounding his participation in the forthcoming season.

In a conversation with India Today, the actor stated, “I have not been tagged in the announcement post, so I might not be in the show. I don’t know anything about it. I don’t have any news of it as well. In fact, I read the announcement, but nobody informed me. So, I don’t have any clue. But I think it will be bigger and better than ‘The Family Man Season 2.’”

When asked about the audience’s anticipation for him to introduce some problems into the life of Bajyapee’s character, the actor responded by saying, “They will find some other Kaleshi guy. Frankly, I don’t know what they have written. I didn’t have any meetings or communications with them, so I don’t know if my role is there or written. If it is written, then I’ll be there; otherwise, you guys, miss me. I never tease, I never lie, and so what I am saying is true.”

The Family Man 3’ is currently underway production. The show is set to welcome back a host of original cast members, including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, among many others.

‘The Family Man,’ created by the talented duo Raj & DK, has earned widespread praise for its compelling narrative and outstanding cast performances. Season 3 is poised to delve into a more gripping storyline. Production for the new season commenced in early 2024, with an anticipated premiere slated for sometime next year on Amazon Prime Video.

