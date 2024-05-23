Sharad Kelkar Confirms Not Being Part Of Raj & DK's 'The Family Man 3': Nobody Informed Me

When asked about the audience’s anticipation for him to introduce some problems into the life of Bajyapee’s character, the actor responded by saying, “They will find some other Kaleshi guy. Frankly, I don’t know what they have written. I didn’t have any meetings or communications with them, so I don’t know if my role is there or written. If it is written, then I’ll be there; otherwise, you guys, miss me. I never tease, I never lie, and so what I am saying is true.”