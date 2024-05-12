Television

Saanand Verma Takes His Mom's Blessings Daily; Says She Taught Him 'Good And Bad Karma'

Actor Saanand Verma revealed that it is his daily routine to seek blessings from his mother before he leaves for work, sharing how his mom has taught him the concept of good and bad karma.

Saanand Verma
Actor Saanand Verma revealed that it is his daily routine to seek blessings from his mother before he leaves for work, sharing how his mom has taught him the concept of good and bad karma.

The actor, who plays the role of Anokhelal in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', shared his special plans for Mother's Day.

Saanand told IANS: "I believe that every single day should be celebrated as Mother’s Day. It's my daily routine to seek blessings from my mom before I leave for work, and I take care of her with full responsibilities according to my abilities to keep her happy. I enjoy talking, spending time, and giving gifts to my mom because mothers are the only humans in the world who don’t have expectations from their children; they only know how to provide."

"On this Mother’s Day, I’m planning to take my mom to a beautiful restaurant and make her realise that even chefs can’t cook better than moms on this planet earth," he said.

On one lesson he has imbibed from his mother, the actor, known for his work in 'Lapataganj' and 'Sacred Games', said: "The first lesson I still abide by is that you should always behave well with others. My mother taught me the concept of 'good and bad karma' because happiness comes to you when you start spreading happiness."

"The irony is that my name is 'Saanand', which means 'happiness'. Therefore, we should always think of contributing something good to society to maintain our own happiness," he added.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' airs on &TV.

