The video is said to be from Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's recent Thailand vacation where they were enjoying a boxing match. In the clip, Kushal is seen kissing Shivangi on her cheek. In May, a video of both from the same event went viral on social media. The kissing video has been shared on Instagram by a fan page of Kushal and Shivangi. This has given rise to speculations among netizens that they are dating each other. However, the authenticity of the video can’t be established at the moment.