Television actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's dating rumours have been doing since the past few days. Though both have addressed the rumours, the reports of their dating have surfaced yet again as a video of Kushal kissing Shivangi has gone viral on the internet.
The video is said to be from Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's recent Thailand vacation where they were enjoying a boxing match. In the clip, Kushal is seen kissing Shivangi on her cheek. In May, a video of both from the same event went viral on social media. The kissing video has been shared on Instagram by a fan page of Kushal and Shivangi. This has given rise to speculations among netizens that they are dating each other. However, the authenticity of the video can’t be established at the moment.
Have a look at the viral video here.
Kushal and Shivangi had earlier denied the rumours after the reports of they were planning to get engaged surfaced.
Shivangi shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories that read: "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew”. While Kushal addressed it directly and wrote, “Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (Hey media folks! Tell me something, I'm getting engaged and I don’t even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training for martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly. Who are your sources anyway)?”
Later, on Shivangi Joshi's birthday, Kushal wished his 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka' co-star with an adorable post which again hinted at their closeness. He wrote, ''Happy Birthday my gorgeous. Today, I celebrate you and the incredible person you are. You are so kind, you are so gentle, you are so caring, you are so funny, you are everything a girl needs to be, and I'm so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, creating beautiful memories."