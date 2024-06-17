Jaya Bhattacharya Reveals Why She Didn't Work For 7 Years, Says ‘Negative’ Seems To Be 'Written On My Forehead’

From films like 'Devdas' to 'Mimi', and TV shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Thapki Pyaar Ki', Jaya is now seen in the recently launched show 'Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya'. The actress said: “It feels like the word ‘negative’ is written on my forehead. I have been offered more negative roles in my career so far. The first negative character that I played, which got famous, was Payal from ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. People thought that I could not do any other roles.” “For this reason, I did not work for seven years. I started having bouts of doubt about my talent. I questioned myself, whether I am an actor or not. Do people not feel that I can play other roles as well? Hence, I decided not to work for seven years. I didn't want to only play negative characters; I wanted to play diverse roles and portray a complete character, which makes an artist feel happy and satisfied,” shared Jaya, who starred in the show 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai'," she added.