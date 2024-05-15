Television

Amidst Dating Rumours, Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon's Video From Thailand Vacation Goes Viral

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are rumoured to be dating each other but they are yet to confirm it.

Instagram
Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have become the talk of the town for their relationship rumours. There have been reports that they are dating each other. Also, reports surfaced that Kushal and Shivangi are getting engaged soon. However, later, they denied the reports. Amidst their dating rumours, a video from their vacation has gone viral on social media.

The video is said to be from their Thailand vacation. It the clip, the 'Barsatein' are seen having a great time as they are enjoying a boxing match. This has given rise to speculations that the duo are indeed in a relationship.

Watch the viral video of Shivangi and Kushal here.

Earlier, a report in News18 Showsha stated that Shivangi and Kushal developed fondness for each other on sets of their show.

A source told the portal, Shivangi and Kushal developed a liking for one another when they used to shoot for Barsatein. They are now dating and are serious with each other. They are also planning to get engaged soon''.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon
Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The same report also stated, “Both of them are very private people and therefore, want to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They might announce their relationship when they feel the time is right''.

Later, reacting to the engagement reports Shivangi shared a cryptic post that read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew (sic)."

Kushal too denied the rumours and wrote on Instagram, "Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa ?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (sic) (Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?)''

