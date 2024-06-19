Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'

For him, every day on the set has been a learning experience. "These 11 years weren't just about being on the sets, but also about life. I've learnt a lot in these 11 years. And I learnt everything on the sets -- acting, action scenes -- without any formal training. I never went to an acting school. I picked up everything while on the job. It was a blessed part in my journey," said the 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' actor. Though Sheezan has seen a lot of ups and downs in these years, he says everything taught him a lesson. "I have seen and experienced a lot. 'Bahut kuch sikha hai aur jiya hai in 11 saalon mein' (I learnt a lot and lived a lot of moments in these 11 years),” he said.