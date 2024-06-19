Television

Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'

On completing 11 years in the entertainment industry, actor Sheezan Khan said he learnt everything on the sets, as he never went to an acting school.

Sheezan Khan
Sheezan Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On completing 11 years in the entertainment industry, actor Sheezan Khan said he learnt everything on the sets, as he never went to an acting school.

Sheezan began his acting career in 2013 with the TV show 'Jodha Akbar', in which he essayed the roles of young Akbar, and Sultan Murad Mirza. Stating that he feels happy when people remind him about completing 11 years in the industry, Sheezan said, "You realise it over time. As time goes by, you understand how much time has passed. When people remind you, it feels good. "They remember the characters I've played and feel happy about my choices in life. I enjoy it a lot. So yes, it's been 11 years in the entertainment business as an artiste, and it feels good, with more to come," shared Sheezan.

For him, every day on the set has been a learning experience. "These 11 years weren't just about being on the sets, but also about life. I've learnt a lot in these 11 years. And I learnt everything on the sets -- acting, action scenes -- without any formal training. I never went to an acting school. I picked up everything while on the job. It was a blessed part in my journey," said the 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' actor. Though Sheezan has seen a lot of ups and downs in these years, he says everything taught him a lesson. "I have seen and experienced a lot. 'Bahut kuch sikha hai aur jiya hai in 11 saalon mein' (I learnt a lot and lived a lot of moments in these 11 years),” he said.

However, Sheezan is proud of himself for never giving up and going as strong as ever. "Sometimes, you have to pat yourself on the back for getting through the tough times. There are always ups and downs; I still have them, but it's not about the 11 years. Sheezan is still the same. The hunger to achieve more keeps pushing me forward," he added. On the work front, Sheezan was last seen in the show 'Chand Jalne Laga'. He also took part in the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  2. 4,300 Indian Millionaires Projected To Leave In 2024: Which Country Is Their Top Destination?
  3. Gujarat: Govt Announces 7,500 Permanent Jobs A Day After Detaining Over 300 Aspirants For Protest In Gandhinagar | Details
  4. Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More
  5. Sickle Cell Disease-Free India Not Possible Without ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: Jual Oram
Entertainment News
  1. Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'
  2. Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'
  3. Gujarat HC's Interim Stay On OTT Release Of 'Maharaj' Film Extended By A Day
  4. Patralekhaa-Varun Sharma Comedy Drama ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Books July 10 Release
  5. Mallika Sherawat Says ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Required Her To Step Out Of Comfort Zone, 'Wipe Away Make-Up'
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Post 326/3 Vs South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  2. England Vs West Indies, Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report
  3. USA Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: Undefeated South Africa Meet Optimistic United States In Antigua
  4. United States Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: USA Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Cricket Board Waiting For Update On Young Fast Bowling Quartet's Fitness
World News
  1. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
  2. How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour
  3. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  4. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
  5. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21