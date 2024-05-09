'Aangan Aapno Kaa' Team Beats Summer Heat By Hosting Mango Party On Set

Talking about the experience, Samar said: "As actors, we understand the challenges of shooting outdoor scenes, particularly in this scorching weather. Staying hydrated is crucial to combat the intense heat, so we made sure to drink plenty of fluids. To beat the effects of the heatwave, we hosted an impromptu mango party on set for everyone. Mangoes aren’t just fruits, they're an essential summer delight, bringing happiness and laughter to all who indulge in their delicious taste."