Tejasswi Prakash On Questions About Wedding With Karan Kundrra: Always Better To Be Sure Than Sorry

‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash is certainly quite popular on social media. And now, giving her own twist to a popular Instagram trend, Tejasswi addressed the incessant questions asked by paparazzi about her wedding with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

The Instagram video has netizens saying ‘mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhse mat pucho na’ (I don’t know, so don’t ask me). As Tejasswi goes on to sing the trending lines, she captioned it as, “Paps: Shaadi kab hogi”, thereby taking a dig at the paparazzi continuously questioning her and Karan about their marriage plans.

Albeit, she did not end on a funny note and penned some serious thoughts on marriage. She wrote, “But on a serious note. It’s always better to be sure than sorry, This is especially for all the girls out there. Take all the time you need to be sure.”

Tejasswi's latest social media post received a lot of love from fans. While some said they are bothered by people's inquisitiveness about her personal life, others stated that she is absolutely right, “Ekdum sahi bola.” A few of Karan and Tejasswi’s fans also said that they want to see them getting married soon.

Tejasswi and Karan, or Tejran as they are popularly called, have been together since they appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 15’. On the show, Karan had even confessed his love and said he will get married soon.

Earlier this year, Tejasswi talked about her marriage plans and had told Indian Express, “I don’t know, Karan hasn’t asked me yet.” She further said, “Karan also made it clear to me that if your parents don’t agree, main utha ke le jaunga (I will run away with you). So I don’t think I am left with much of a choice.”

Tejasswi is currently playing a double role in ‘Naagin 6’, while Karan was last seen hosting ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.