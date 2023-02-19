Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Tanishaa Mukerji: 'Agni-Daah' Is About Social Issues And Problems Affecting Girl Child

Art & Entertainment

Tanishaa Mukerji: 'Agni-Daah' Is About Social Issues And Problems Affecting Girl Child

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji talked about her role in the short film 'Agni-Daah' and how it conveys an important social message and deals with the issues related to girl child in a very interesting and effective way.

Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji IANS

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 8:02 pm

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji talked about her role in the short film 'Agni-Daah' and how it conveys an important social message and deals with the issues related to girl child in a very interesting and effective way.

She says: "The story revolves around a girl, who is adopted by a man working at the cemetery. The girl brought up in the graveyard is immune to death as she is constantly exposed to corpses. Death becomes a part of her day-to-day life. But her father's death shakes her emotionally and she finally understands the value of life."

The actress is known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 7' and several other reality shows and movies like 'Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao', Sarkar, 'Tango Charlie' and many more.

Sharing about her on-screen personality, she adds: "'Agni-Daah' is about an abandoned girl. It takes up the narrative of the women who disconnect emotionally because of all the trauma and how when their emotions are awakened, it affects them a lot. It talks of the girl's relationship with death and the disconnect she feels because of working at the crematorium. She only understands the connection after the loss of her caring father."

Tanishaa goes on to say, "It's a conversation about a lot of social issues and problems that affect a girl child," she concludes.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tanishaa Mukerji Agni-Daah Social Issue Bigg Boss 7 Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao Sarkar Tango Charlie Actor/Actress
