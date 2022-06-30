Tamil Actor Arjun Das To Make Hindi Debut With 'Angamalay Diaries' Adaptation

Actor Arjun Das, who is fast rising as a star in Tamil cinema, will be making his debut in Hindi cinema with a film that is an adaptation of the superhit Malayalam film, 'Angamalay Diaries'.

The adaptation has been directed by Madhumita, who is best known for having directed the heart-warming and simple but effective Tamil entertainer, 'KD Engira Karuppudurai'.

The director has chosen to call her film an adaptation of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Angamalay Diaries' instead of calling it a remake because she says her yet-to-be-titled film will be her interpretation of the Malayalam superhit. The Hindi adaptation, the director says, will be set in Goa and that post-production work is currently on.

The makers are yet to finalize a release date for the film, which is being produced by Abduntia Entertainment.

[With Inputs from IANS]