Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money

Actress Taapsee Pannu who co-produced the 2023 female-led film 'Dhak Dhak', opened up on the difficulties she faced with the other producers. The film starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles. The film had to face troubles before its release. Just days before 'Dhak Dhak's theatrical release, Taapsee stayed away from all kinds of promotional activities. She even deleted all her social media posts related to the film. Reports claimed that she had to take such action due to the lack of promotion of the film from the studio’s end. For the unversed, apart from Taapsee’s Outsiders Films, 'Dhak Dhak' was co-produced by Viacom 18 and BLM Pictures. In a recent interview, Taapsee revealed how her co-producers abandoned the film after recovering their money.

