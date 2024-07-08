Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money

Taapsee Pannu revealed all four actresses of 'Dhak Dhak' stood by the film, especially Dia Mirza helped everyone with interviews.

Instagram
Taapsee Pannu Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Taapsee Pannu who co-produced the 2023 female-led film 'Dhak Dhak', opened up on the difficulties she faced with the other producers. The film starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles. The film had to face troubles before its release. Just days before 'Dhak Dhak's theatrical release, Taapsee stayed away from all kinds of promotional activities. She even deleted all her social media posts related to the film. Reports claimed that she had to take such action due to the lack of promotion of the film from the studio’s end. For the unversed, apart from Taapsee’s Outsiders Films, 'Dhak Dhak' was co-produced by Viacom 18 and BLM Pictures. In a recent interview, Taapsee revealed how her co-producers abandoned the film after recovering their money.

In the second edition of Expresso, Taapsee said, “If it’s not a big-budget film, studios recover the money before the film hits theatres. Now that they have made their money, they just make a token release. They don’t even want to spend on Prints and Advertising (P&A). Exhibitors feel that since it's no mass masala movie, why spend on electricity and popcorn at all? So they give us odd shows, theatres etc. Then it’s abruptly removed in the middle of the week."

'Dhak Dhak' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

The 'Thappad' actress said that at that time she was very frustrated. She said that they started showing the film 4-5 days after the film’s trailer came out and people said that they’ll help promote it. ''But I still didn’t have people standing next to me as producers and co-producers who said ‘We did as much as we could and leave the rest to the audience’. They instead said, ‘Why bother? It’s already made its money and now it will find its audience,'' added Taapsee.

Taapsee also revealed that all four actresses stood by the film, especially Dia Mirza helped everyone with interviews. She said that Dia provided them with a space in her house for interviews with the other ladies. Dia even called journalists to her place for the interviews. Taapsee added that she has never seen many actors taking ownership of a film like Dia did. She feels proud to be a part of 'Dhak Dhak'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BCCI's Rs 125 Crore Cash Prize: Who Gets How Much In Victorious T20 World Cup 2024 Indian Cricket Team
  2. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024: Finn Allen, Matthew Short Star As SFU Beat LAKR By Six Wickets
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I Preview: India Pray For Clear Skies, Aim To Level Series And Fix Bowling Woes
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat Zimbabwe By 100 Runs - In Pics
Football News
  1. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Bayern Munich Sign Michael Olise From Crystal Palace In search For 'New Energy, New Ideas'
  3. NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics
  4. Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out After Terrorists Attack Indian Army Vehicle In Kathua
  3. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  4. Delhi Govt Keeps Transfer Orders Of 5,000 School Teachers On Hold After LG's Directive
  5. Rahul Gandhi Shares How YS Rajasekhara Reddy Inspired His 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' On Party Veteran's Birth Anniversary
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  2. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
  3. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On OTT On THIS Day - Check Details Inside
  4. Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Make Their Relationship Official At The British Grand Prix - Check Viral Pic Inside
  5. Anil Kapoor Calls Vicky Kaushal 'Fortunate' To Marry Katrina Kaif: Bahut Hi Achhi Ladki Hai
US News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  2. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  3. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  4. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  5. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. Managers For Sale! Youth In China 'Selling' Managers, Jobs To Escape Work Stress
  3. China's President Xi Urges World Leaders To Encourage Russia-Ukraine Direct Dialogue
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. 10 Dead As Russia's Missile Barrage Hits Children Hospital In Ukraine's Kyiv: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain