Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money

Actress Taapsee Pannu who co-produced the 2023 female-led film 'Dhak Dhak', opened up on the difficulties she faced with the other producers. The film starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles. The film had to face troubles before its release. Just days before 'Dhak Dhak's theatrical release, Taapsee stayed away from all kinds of promotional activities. She even deleted all her social media posts related to the film. Reports claimed that she had to take such action due to the lack of promotion of the film from the studio’s end. For the unversed, apart from Taapsee’s Outsiders Films, 'Dhak Dhak' was co-produced by Viacom 18 and BLM Pictures. In a recent interview, Taapsee revealed how her co-producers abandoned the film after recovering their money.
In the second edition of Expresso, Taapsee said, “If it’s not a big-budget film, studios recover the money before the film hits theatres. Now that they have made their money, they just make a token release. They don’t even want to spend on Prints and Advertising (P&A). Exhibitors feel that since it's no mass masala movie, why spend on electricity and popcorn at all? So they give us odd shows, theatres etc. Then it’s abruptly removed in the middle of the week."
The 'Thappad' actress said that at that time she was very frustrated. She said that they started showing the film 4-5 days after the film’s trailer came out and people said that they’ll help promote it. ''But I still didn’t have people standing next to me as producers and co-producers who said ‘We did as much as we could and leave the rest to the audience’. They instead said, ‘Why bother? It’s already made its money and now it will find its audience,'' added Taapsee.
Taapsee also revealed that all four actresses stood by the film, especially Dia Mirza helped everyone with interviews. She said that Dia provided them with a space in her house for interviews with the other ladies. Dia even called journalists to her place for the interviews. Taapsee added that she has never seen many actors taking ownership of a film like Dia did. She feels proud to be a part of 'Dhak Dhak'.