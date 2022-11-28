Swara Bhasker Is Killing It With Her Exquisite Sartorial Choices At The Cairo International Film Festival

Swara Bhasker recently became the first Indian actress to make it as a juror to the highly illustrious Cairo International Film Festival this year. She is not new to shattering stereotypes. This time the actress took Indian representation to the prestigious jury to another level by wearing rooted designs, all of it, styled by ace designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

All her looks from the Cairo International Film Festival garnered accolades and were deemed as 'ethereally classy' by the fashion critics. Talking about the same, Swara Bhasker adds, "I was nervous about my participation in the international competition jury at the prestigious Cairo International Film Festival, especially since I was the only Indian representation at the festival this year. I’ve always loved the work of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for the way they weave in traditional Indian fabrics and textile traditions into modern silhouettes and interpretations.”

Adding more to the interesting take on her outfits at the Cairo International Film Festival, Swara Bhasker says, “So, I met Sandeep and confessed to him that I really wanted to make sure that I made a statement on the red carpet. Sandeep was amazing and conceptualised and curated all my looks from the red carpet looks to my daily jury duty looks as well. He gave me a different Indian textile tradition for each look. So, we had Kamdhani embroidery on a georgette sari, ajrakh print kaftans, leheriya dresses, a dhakaaii sari with a tassar blazer, bandhini angarakhaa and a glam dhoti with a bustier for the closing. He said it was a great way to represent India on an international platform and I totally agree with him."

Well, we must say, Swara Bhasker has been looking stunning in almost every outfit she has been sporting at the Cairo International Film Festival. Check out some of her looks right here:

Along with Swara Bhasker, Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase presided over the international jury which comprises Egyptian cinematographer Nancy Abdelfattah, Egyptian composer Rageh Daoud, Italian actor Stefania Casini, Mexican filmmaker Joaquin Del Paso an