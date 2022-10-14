Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Sushmita Sen’s Sister-In-Law Charu Asopa On Her Relationship With Husband Rajeev Sen: Don’t Think It Is Working

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen announced separation earlier this year but eventually changed their mind because of their daughter.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 5:31 pm

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and actress Charu Asopa got married to each other in 2019. However, earlier this year, the two announced that they are heading towards a divorce. The couple, who share daughter Ziana, also made several allegations against each other. But to everyone’s surprise, the two soon decided against ending their marriage, more so because of their daughter, who was born in November 2021.

However, it looks like things are not hitting the dead end as Charu is not following Rajeev on Instagram anymore. However, Charu, in a new interview, has now said that she has been blocked by her husband on Instagram,

Charu told Hindustan Times, “I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is.” Talking about their reconciliation, Charu added, “We were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi diya tha, but then I don’t think it is working.”

Charu has also deleted all the pictures with Rajeev on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, in September, Charu shared a photo of the three of them. She also penned a note and mentioned how she and Rajeev have “decided to keep our marriage for good.”

She added, “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love.”

But looks like there is trouble in paradise again!

