Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Suresh Babu Planning To Make Telugu Version Of Malayalam Film Bro Daddy

Prithviraj Sukumaran directed 'Bro Daddy,' a Malayalam comedy-drama film released in 2022. Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas produced the film. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar on January 26.

Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati Instagram

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 7:41 pm

Producer Suresh Babu is well-known for his Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu cinema remakes. He's now negotiating for the rights to the newly released Malayalam film 'Bro Daddy,' which stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj. Suresh wanted to write a narrative about his brother Venkatesh Daggubati and his kid Rana Daggubati. Suresh Babu's long-held desire of making a film starring his brother and son appears to be coming true.

Prithviraj Sukumaran directed the Malayalam comedy-drama film 'Bro Daddy' in 2022. Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas produced the film. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar on January 26. According to a report by News18 Suresh wanted to develop a Telugu adaptation of the film after seeing the positive buzz surrounding it. He's currently in negotiations with Bro Daddy's producers to finalise the contract for the film's remake rights.

Suresh is impressed by the film's premise and feels that the father and son characters performed by Mohanlal and Prithviraj are appropriate for Venkatesh and Rana to play in a film he produces. 

The film's plot centres on a son who can't keep up with his father's antics and is determined to live his life on his own terms. When the son falls in love with a girl, his father assists him in eloping with her, which leads to a series of funny mishaps.

Prithviraj's earlier Telugu film, 'Lucifer' (2019), is also being remade with Chiranjeevi. His most recent film, 'Bro Daddy,' was released in Malayalam without dubbing on Disney+Hotstar.

For the first time, actor Rana Daggubati will share screen time with his uncle, actor Venkatesh Daggubati, in the online series 'Rana Naidu.' The web series will stream on Netflix.

Outlook Newsletters

