Bollywood actor Sunny Leone does not shy away from sharing snippets of her personal life with her fans on social media. The actor often shares pictures and photos of along with her husband and her kids. Leone is celebrating her eleventh wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Weber. Interestingly, their anniversary falls on Gudi Padwa. To mark their anniversary, she took to her Instagram to share a picture from her gurudwara wedding and also penned a sweet note.
Taking to her Instagram, Sunny Leone shared a picture from their wedding. In the picture, Leone is seen in a red wedding attire that has been embellished from her head to toe. She is seen sitting cross-legged at the gurudwara. With folded hands, she is looking downwards. On the other hand, Weber is seen in a beige sherwani that has been adorned with embellishments. He is also seen wearing a red dupatta on his shoulder. He is seen sitting on his haunches.
Sharing this picture, Leone wrote, “We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!”
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 308K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Happy anniversary guys...one of the most sorted and beautiful couples I know.” A second fan commented, “Happy anniversary my favourite people.” A third fan mentioned, “Love all the way.” Ranvijay Singha among other celebrities also commented on the post.
The actor tied the knot with Weber in 2011. They have three children together – Noah, Asher, and Nisha. Leone made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Jism 2.’ The actor will be next seen in ‘Rangeela’ which will mark her Malayalam debut.