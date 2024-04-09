Taking to her Instagram, Sunny Leone shared a picture from their wedding. In the picture, Leone is seen in a red wedding attire that has been embellished from her head to toe. She is seen sitting cross-legged at the gurudwara. With folded hands, she is looking downwards. On the other hand, Weber is seen in a beige sherwani that has been adorned with embellishments. He is also seen wearing a red dupatta on his shoulder. He is seen sitting on his haunches.