Sumukhi Suresh Is Happy To Challenge Beauty Norms, Disrupt Usual Beauty Standards

Sumukhi is now turning heads in the fashion world with a bold new venture. Her leap as the face of a fashion brand isn’t just a career milestone but a significant statement. Reflecting on her journey, the judge of 'Comicstaan' shared: "To think one is beautiful around elevated beauty standards seems laughable but essential. Building my self-worth and confidence has been the biggest task for me. I have taken my sweet little time to love and accept all parts of myself." "So when I saw myself on a billboard wearing a fabulous outfit, it seemed surreal. Is that really me? How can my body type be in the fashion space? But here I am, and I am happy to disrupt the usual beauty standards in the smallest way possible," said Sumukhi.