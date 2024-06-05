Art & Entertainment

Sumukhi Suresh Is Happy To Challenge Beauty Norms, Disrupt Usual Beauty Standards

Often referred to as the 'queen of comedy', Sumukhi Suresh has opened up about body inclusivity, saying she is happy to disrupt the usual beauty standards in the smallest way possible.

Sumukhi Suresh
Sumukhi Suresh Photo: X
info_icon

Often referred to as the 'queen of comedy', Sumukhi Suresh has opened up about body inclusivity, saying she is happy to disrupt the usual beauty standards in the smallest way possible.

Sumukhi is now turning heads in the fashion world with a bold new venture. Her leap as the face of a fashion brand isn’t just a career milestone but a significant statement. Reflecting on her journey, the judge of 'Comicstaan' shared: "To think one is beautiful around elevated beauty standards seems laughable but essential. Building my self-worth and confidence has been the biggest task for me. I have taken my sweet little time to love and accept all parts of myself." "So when I saw myself on a billboard wearing a fabulous outfit, it seemed surreal. Is that really me? How can my body type be in the fashion space? But here I am, and I am happy to disrupt the usual beauty standards in the smallest way possible," said Sumukhi.

Sumukhi's characters are relatable, delightfully imperfect, and mirror the diverse experiences of women, challenging societal norms with humour and insight. Reflecting on her diverse career, Sumukhi said: "I believe donning many hats is a good strategy to last in a market that has so many talented people trying to make a mark. What I didn’t expect was to enjoy all the roles and how much I get to learn every day."

"Be it a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, or business owner, just when I think I know the tricks of the trade, new ones emerge, and it’s exciting to find out more about them," she added. On the work front, she has featured in 'One Mic Stand: Karan Johar Ft Sumukhi Suresh', 'Dongri Danger', 'Hum Do Teen Chaar', and 'Moving in with Malaika'.

