Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Stand-Up Comic Amit Tandon Excited About Making His TV Debut

Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon talks about his TV debut with the show 'Goodnight India'.

Stand-Up Comic Amit Tandon Excited About Making His TV Debut
Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon is all set to make his TV debut.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 12:45 pm

Patiala-born comedian Amit Tandon who has been doing stand-up for almost a decade and has a dedicated fan base on the Internet now, but he never wanted to be limited. That was the primary reason why he agreed to be the anchor on the non-fiction comedy show – ‘Goodnight India’

“I have been around for 12 years. I started working with no specific goals as such. I mean I have reached where I wanted to be, and for the last two-three years I have been thinking of widening the audience, and for that TV is the only medium,” says Tandon, just like any other stand-up comedian in India, became popular thanks to the virality on the Internet.

Related stories

Varun Thakur: As Comedians We Are Never Off The Job

Not Just Vir Das, Here Are 5 Stand-Up Comedians Who Got Into Trouble With The Law

Raftaar: I Have A New-Found Respect For Stand-Up Comedians

“I’d say more than OTT platforms, it was YouTube and What’sApp, which kept the conversation going throughout the year. That [early bit of] virality first happened through social media. What OTT has done that it has helped me in discovering that audience. OTT gives freedom in terms of budget, for you to perform and say what you want, but I think, I would still say social media was the trigger point,” says Tandon.

The comedy show will see host Amit Tandon along with a set of talented comedians and hasya kavis (Satire poets)  who would perform across episodes.

“So, I have been trying to finding the right platform to reach to a larger audience. I have always looked as a writer first. I was working on few scripts. I just want people on any platform to be more more to looking at comedians beyond just picking up a mic and getting on stage and talking. That change is happening, now they have started looking as writers, actors, creative directors,” he adds.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amit Tandon Comedian TV Show
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Soumyajit Majumder Looking Forward For His Directorial Debut

Soumyajit Majumder Looking Forward For His Directorial Debut

'Sacred Games' Actor Saurabh Sachdeva Feels Scared While Acting In Front Of An Audience

Bollywood Stars Who Have Been Waiting To Make Their Debut Since 2020

Telugu Cinema And Heroism: A Timeless Tale

How Music And Perfumes Help Shweta Tripathi-Sharma To Get In The Skin Of Her Character

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths