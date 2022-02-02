Stand-Up Comic Amit Tandon Excited About Making His TV Debut

Patiala-born comedian Amit Tandon who has been doing stand-up for almost a decade and has a dedicated fan base on the Internet now, but he never wanted to be limited. That was the primary reason why he agreed to be the anchor on the non-fiction comedy show – ‘Goodnight India’

“I have been around for 12 years. I started working with no specific goals as such. I mean I have reached where I wanted to be, and for the last two-three years I have been thinking of widening the audience, and for that TV is the only medium,” says Tandon, just like any other stand-up comedian in India, became popular thanks to the virality on the Internet.

“I’d say more than OTT platforms, it was YouTube and What’sApp, which kept the conversation going throughout the year. That [early bit of] virality first happened through social media. What OTT has done that it has helped me in discovering that audience. OTT gives freedom in terms of budget, for you to perform and say what you want, but I think, I would still say social media was the trigger point,” says Tandon.

The comedy show will see host Amit Tandon along with a set of talented comedians and hasya kavis (Satire poets) who would perform across episodes.

“So, I have been trying to finding the right platform to reach to a larger audience. I have always looked as a writer first. I was working on few scripts. I just want people on any platform to be more more to looking at comedians beyond just picking up a mic and getting on stage and talking. That change is happening, now they have started looking as writers, actors, creative directors,” he adds.