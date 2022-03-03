Actors and filmmakers have earlier narrated several Bollywood films and Tv shows. These narrations bring a certain charm to the films, and when a movie and its characters are introduced, it simplifies the narrative for the viewers and undoubtedly adds to the movie-watching experience. Add to that a powerful voice of a well-known actor and director, and the buzz around the film increases threefold.

The news of 'Pushpa: The Rise' director Sukumar taking on the role of a narrator for the upcoming Telugu film 'Aadavaalu Meeku Johaarlu' starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna, added a lot of excitement among the fans of all three celebrities. Earlier, it was announced that filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli will be giving the narration for the Telugu version of the film 'Radhe Shyam'. According to a recent Times of India article, superstar Amitabh Bachchan would provide his voice for narration to Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer 'RRR,'.

While it is exciting to see these collaborations and add more star power to the project, this has been happening earlier as well, turns out other actors have also narrated films and shows. From Irrfan Khan to Sanjay Dutt, here are five iconic narrations by Bollywood actors:

Javed Akhtar For 'Bareilly ki Barfi'

Javed Akhtar Instagram

Five-time National Award-winning lyricist Javed Akhtar turned narrator for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bareilly ki Barfi.' The film begins with a voiceover introduction by the seasoned poet, who guides the audience through the entire film's proceedings. The film fared well and received favourable reviews from critics. Akhtar's narration was also well received by fans and suited the comic tone of the film.

Irrfan khan For 'Bajirao mastani'

'Bajirao Mastani,' starring Ranveer Singh, was narrated by late actor Irrfan Khan. The seasoned actor delivered some of the greatest lines in the film, and his narration in the last scene, which was almost like poetry, was well received by fans. The seasoned actor complimented the film incredibly well. Even in the first scene, when Khan introduces Ranveer Singh as Bajirao, he establishes the tone of the film and presents the character to the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan For 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is well-known for his iconic voice, which he has used as the narrator in a number of films. Big B's flair, accent, and manner of speech have set countless precedents in Bollywood, and when he narrated films like 'Jodha Akbar' and 'Lagaan,' he further demonstrated his exceptional skill. The actor also narrated the film 'Parineeta.'

Sanjay Dutt For 'Taxi No 9211'

'Taxi No 9211,' starring Nana Patekar and John Abraham, was narrated by actor Sanjay Dutt. Fans of the actor praised his role as the narrator, and despite the fact that the film has gained a fanbase now, 'Taxi No. 9211' was an underappreciated film when it was released.

Ajay Devgn For TV Show 'Ram Leela'

Actor Ajay Devgn Instagram

The show premiered on 21 October 2012 on Life OK and completed the story in five episodes on 18 November 2012. The show was narrated by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who provided a prologue at the beginning of each episode or act. The show aired during the period from Dussehra in October till Diwali in November.