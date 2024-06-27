Art & Entertainment

S.S Rajamouli All Praise For Prabhas-Starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: 'Transported Me Into Various Realms'

Auteur S.S. Rajamouli has heaped praise on the cast of the latest release 'Kalki 2898 AD', saying the film “transported me into various realms with its incredible settings”.


SS Rajamouli Photo: X


Auteur S.S. Rajamouli has heaped praise on the cast of the latest release 'Kalki 2898 AD', saying the film “transported me into various realms with its incredible settings”.

Rajamouli took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a poster of the film featuring Prabhas that hit the screens on Thursday. For caption, he wrote: “Loved the world-building of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings.”

Talking about Prabhas, he said: “Darling just killed it with his timing and ease…” Rajamouli also praised megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone for their performance in the film. “Great support from Amitabh Bachchan ji , Kamal sir, and Deepika,” he wrote. It was the climax that stunned Rajamouli, who also praised 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin.

S.S Rajamouli on his Instagram Stories
S.S Rajamouli on his Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram


“The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team and their unmatched efforts in executing it,” he wrote. Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. On the work front, Rajamouli's his last directorial venture 'RRR' starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan turned out to be a blockbuster.

