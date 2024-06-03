Sunny Leone Looks Intense As An Assassin In First Look Of Tamil Film 'Quotation Gang'

The actress captioned the post: "In Theatres from July! A Hyper-link movie. Let’s unveil the mysterious minds, a deceptive couple, two soul-stirring identities, a swaggering teenager, and bonds that don’t stand the test of time." The film features Sunny as an assassin who is a key member of a ruthless gang, which specialises in contract killings. Her character is calculating and ruthless, which is a true-blue departure from her usual glamorous image.