Sunny Leone Looks Intense As An Assassin In First Look Of Tamil Film 'Quotation Gang'

Actress Sunny Leone unveiled the first look of her upcoming Tamil film 'Quotation Gang' on Monday, sharing two posters that feature her in a never-seen-before avatar.

Sunny Leon
Sunny Leone Photo: X
Actress Sunny Leone unveiled the first look of her upcoming Tamil film 'Quotation Gang' on Monday, sharing two posters that feature her in a never-seen-before avatar.

Taking to social media, Sunny Leone shared a poster in which she is donning a chequered shirt over a skirt, sporting a rural look alongside Priya Mani's character, exuding intensity. Another poster showcases her caught in an intense moment, gripping her co-star Jackie Shroff's neck. Sunny has ditched the glamorous avatar and effortlessly imbibed the role of a bold rural mafia member in the movie.

The actress captioned the post: "In Theatres from July! A Hyper-link movie. Let’s unveil the mysterious minds, a deceptive couple, two soul-stirring identities, a swaggering teenager, and bonds that don’t stand the test of time." The film features Sunny as an assassin who is a key member of a ruthless gang, which specialises in contract killings. Her character is calculating and ruthless, which is a true-blue departure from her usual glamorous image.

Directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan, the movie also stars Sara Arjun. It is produced by Gayathri Suresh and Vivek Kumar Kannan. Meanwhile, Sunny last featured in the Tamil film 'Thee Ivan'. She next has the Malayalam films 'Rangeela', 'Shero', the Tamil movie 'Veeramadevi', and the Hindi film 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'. --IANS sp/prw

